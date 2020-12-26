Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin extended his dominance over Steve Smith in the Boxing-Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. While the spinner dismissed the top-ranked Test batsman for just one in the first Day-Night Test match, he didn't even allow Smith to open his account in the second game. Notably, this was Smith's fifth duck in Test matches and first since 2016. His other four ducks came against England in 2013, South Africa in 2014, Pakistan in 2014 and again South Africa in 2016. This shows Smith's consistency in Test cricket in the last few years. However, Ashwin has indeed dented his great run in whites. India vs Australia Boxing Day Test 2020 Day 1 Live Score Updates.

Coming to the former Aussie skipper's dismissal, he never looked comfortable during his eight-ball stay at the crease. As Ashwin was getting some purchase from the track, stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane also placed a leg-slip alongside a slip and forward short leg. The trap worked as Smith tried to get some runs at the fine leg region but gave a catch to Cheteshwar Pujara at the leg-slip. Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj Receive Test Caps.

Here's Show R Ashwin Dismissed Steve Smith!!

This Is The Wicket We Wanted 🔥 Big Fish In Net Steve Smith Gone 🔥#AUSvsIND#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/gAQ6VcMlSY — Virat Fan Team (@ViratFanTeam1) December 26, 2020

Earlier in the day, Aussie skipper Tim Paine opted to bat first after winning the toss. The decision didn't look great with Joe Burns falling prey to Jasprit Bumrah for a duck as well. Matthew Wade looked positive at the start but fall to Ashwin after scoring 30. Smith also didn't trouble the opposition but Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head steady the ship. The game is poised at the moment, and another tight contest is on the cards.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2020 09:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).