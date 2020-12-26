India and Australia meet in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The two teams are battling it out in a four-match series. Australia won the first Test by eight wickets and thus lead the series by 1-0. Virat Kohli is back in India and thus Ajinkya Rahane will lead the team in his absence. Meanwhile, stay on this page for Ind vs Aus 2nd Test 2020 live score updates and commentary. How to Watch India vs Australia 2nd Test 2020 Live Streaming Online on Sony LIV App? Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Match & Cricket Score Updates on TV.

With Kohli unavailable Rahane will lead struggling visitors. In the series opener, India faced humiliation as they were bundled out for just 36 runs in their second innings. The visitors lost the Test inside three days and now will be looking to bounce back.

India have made four changes to their playing XI. Shubman Gill, Mohammad Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant have been added to the playing XI. With Kohli grated paternity leave, Wriddhiman Saha and Prithvi Shaw have been dropped. Fast bowler Mohammed Shami was injured during the first Test as thus Siraj replaces him. Apart from Siraj, Gull will be making Test debut as well. IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2020 Dream11 Team: Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI for Boxing Day Test.

Hosts Australia, on the other hand, will look to field an unchanged playing XI. The home side will be aiming to continue their winning streak against India and go 2-0 up in the series.