The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every department of the world and cricket is no exception. Action in the gentleman’s game was halted for a few months owing to the widely-spreading disease, and its return is not normal either. The games are being played behind closed doors and players have been asked to follow the social distancing norms. In order to be safe, all the members of a particular team have to be in a ‘bio-secure bubble’ throughout a tournament of series. Owing to the fact, the official Twitter account of International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a picture from Indian Premier League (IPL) 2012 where some people can be seen performing in artificial bubbles. Mohammad Hafeez Isolates From Pakistan Squad After Breaching Bio-Secure Bubble.

“Back in 2012, cricket bubbles meant something else,” wrote ICC while posting the picture on the micro-blogging website. At that time, the performers went inside the bubble purposely to entertain the fans. However, the meaning of bubble in the cricket world has been changed entirely now. Players and other members aren’t allowed to meet anyone outside their team in order to remain safe from coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, let’s look at ICC’s post. England vs Australia 2020: ICC Confirms ENG to Host AUS in Three T20I, ODI Series in September.

View Post:

Back in 2012, cricket bubbles meant something else 😅 pic.twitter.com/R36eGNpCfE — ICC (@ICC) August 17, 2020

Speaking of action in international cricket after the COVID-19 break, the three Test-match series between England and Pakistan marked the return of the game. Post that, the Three Lions locked horns with Ireland and now, they are contesting against Pakistan. Fortunately, no players were affected during the course of these matches which is a great sign for the scheduled games ahead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2020 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).