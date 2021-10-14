Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings will take on two-time title winners Kolkata Knight Riders in the finals of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 15, 2021 (Thursday). Both teams will be aiming to add to their title tally. So ahead of CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 final, we take a look at Dubai weather and how the pitch could behave. Rahul Tripathi's Six Leads KKR into Finals.

Chennai Super Kings have the upper hand over Kolkata Knight Riders when it comes to head-to-head record winning 17 of the 27 games between them. However, the two-time champions have emerged victorious in the only final played between the two teams back in 2012. Both sides have been sensational in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 and have rightfully made it to the finals as they aim to add another title to their already impressive tally. MS Dhoni Finishes Off in Style As Chennai Super Kings Enter Ninth Final.

Dubai Weather

Dubai Weather (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The weather in Dubai on October 15, 2021 (Friday) for the IPL 2021 final between KKR and CSK is one that will excite the fans. The temperatures will be in the lower 30 degrees Celsius range and there is no chance of rain so an uninterrupted clash can be expected.

Dubai Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai has been much kinder to the batsmen compared to the other venues that have been used in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. The previous couple of games at the Stadium has seen teams chase down huge scores and with dew expecting to play a role in the latter part of the match, batting second will be a better choice for the sides.

