The Pakistan national cricket team will take on the Bangladesh national cricket team in a crucial Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match on Thursday. The two teams will be desperate to win their upcoming game to stay in contention to reach the final of the ongoing tournament. The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match is expected to be a cracker contest, with both sides putting their best effort in an attempt to win this contest. Meanwhile, fans can read below to see Dubai's live weather forecast and the Dubai International Stadium pitch report ahead of the PAK vs BAN T20I clash. Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Points Table Updated: Pakistan Move to Second Place, India Retain Top Spot.

The Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan are coming into this contest after securing a five-wicket win over the Sri Lanka national cricket team. Earlier, the Green Shirts suffered a thrashing defeat against the arch-rivals India national cricket team in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match. Bangladesh, on the other hand, arrived in Dubai after defeating Sri Lanka in their opening Super 4 match. The Bangla Tigers then faced the Men in Blue at the same stadium. Read below to see Dubai's live weather forecast and the Dubai International Stadium pitch report ahead of the PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 T20I clash.

Dubai Weather Live

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage match will be played on Thursday, September 25, starting at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The weather in Dubai during the match time is expected to remain hot and humid. However, the good news is that, with no chances of rainfall visible in the forecast, we can expect the PAK vs BAN 20-over contest to be uninterrupted by rain. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match and Who Will Win PAK vs BAN T20I?

Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The Dubai pitch at the Dubai International Stadium offers some help to fast bowlers, who can make it swing in the initial overs with the new ball. Batting after the first few overs should seem easier. However, spinners will have a great time, as the Dubai surface has become slow in nature. Teams winning the toss are fielding first as dew comes in the second innings, which makes batting easier.

