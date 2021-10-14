So the Qualifier 2 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals turned out to be quite a forgettable outing for Rishabh Pant and the team as they chocked massively under pressure. A lot was at stake for both teams as they locked horns at the Sharjah Cricket ground, but in the end, we had Kolkata Knight Riders who walked away with a win and sealed a spot in the finals of the IPL 2021. This is the third time that the team has made its way into the final of the Indian Premier League. Now in this article, we shall have a look at the stat highlights of the game. Prithvi Shaw In Tears After Delhi Capitals Fail to Seal a Spot in Finals of IPL 2021 (Watch Video).

So after winning the toss, Kolkata Knight Riders opted to bowl. The KKR bowlers kept it tight right from the start and restricted the team to a total of 135 runs. Varun Chakravarthy scalped a couple of wickets. Shikhar Dhawan was the highest scorer of the team as he chipped in with 36 runs. Shreyas Iyer scores 30 runs under massive pressure. DC captain Rishabh Pant failed to deliver. Lockie Ferguson and Shivam Mavi chipped in with a wicket each.

In response to this, KKR's Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill gave a good start to the team. After Iyer's wicket, KKR collapsed like a pack of cards. The DC bowlers left no stone unturned to spring back into the game. But it was Rahul Tripathi's last six that led the team to a stunning win. Now, let's have a look at the stat highlights of the match.

#Venkatesh Iyer scored 3rd IPL half-century.

#He has got the 50s on all three venues including – Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

# This is the second team that KKR has reached the finals since 2011 after finishing fourth. CSK had done so in 2012. In both seasons, the final was played between CSK and KKR

#This is the first time since 2014 that KKR has reached the finals.

All Delhi Capitals players were heartbroken with the loss. In fact, Prithvi Shaw was in tears after the team failed to qualify for the finals. The finals will be played on October 15, 2021.

