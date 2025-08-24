Babar Azam despite his poor form, is a popular name in modern-day cricket and him missing out on a spot in Pakistan's squad for the Asia Cup 2025 has been the topic of a lot of discussion in the cricket fraternity. The right-hander, who had led Pakistan National Cricket Team in the T20 World Cup last year, was ignored by selectors as they picked a team mostly comprising of young stars and led by Salman Ali Agha for the continental tournament in the UAE. But is Babar Azam playing in CPL 2025 (Caribbean Premier League) after he was not picked in Pakistan's Asia Cup 2025 squad? Fact Check: Did Babar Azam Receive A Multi-Billion Dollar Offer, Highest-Ever in CPL History, To Participate in 2025 Edition? Here's The Truth.

Not very long ago, a claim surfaced that Babar Azam has received a multi-billion-dollar offer, the highest in the history of the CPL, to participate in the 2025 edition. A LatestLY Fact Check on the claim revealed that it was false and such an offer was never made by any team to the former Pakistan captain. In this article, we shall take a look at whether Babar Azam is playing in CPL 2025.

Is Babar Azam Playing in CPL 2025 After Missing Out on Spot in Pakistan's Asia Cup 2025 Squad?

No, Babar Azam is not playing in CPL 2025. The right-hander has been a part of the CPL for just one season and that was way back in 2017 when he represented the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Babar Azam played five matches that season, scoring 79 runs and did not take part in the T20 tournament again so far. After not being selected in Pakistan's Asia Cup 2025 squad, Babar Azam is reported to be training hard in Lahore. Mohammad Rizwan, who also missed out on a spot in Pakistan's Asia Cup 2025 squad, had joined the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots side for CPL 2025. Mohammad Rizwan Joins St Kitts and Nevis Patriots For CPL 2025 After Being Dropped from Pakistan Squad for Asia Cup 2025.

Earlier, the Pakistan National Cricket Team head coach Mike Hesson stated that Babar Azam has the opportunity to improve his T20 game by playing in Australia's BBL (Big Bash League). The Pakistan star was roped in by Sydney Sixers as a pre-draft signing and he is expected to make his debut in the competition on December 14 against Perth Scorchers.

