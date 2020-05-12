David Warner and Wife Candice Warner Groove to Telugu Song ‘Ramuloo Ramulaa’ in Their Latest TikTok Video

David Warner and Family (Photo Credits: Instagram)

David Warner and his wife Candice are ‘back again’ with another intriguing TikTok video. In his latest antics on the video-sharing app, the swashbuckling Australian opener can be seen grooving to Telugu song 'Ramuloo Ramulaa' alongside his wife Candice and daughter. The veteran cricketer can be seen dressed in a fancy attire and his dancing moves are as fluent as his batting. The official video of the song features Tollywood star Allu Arjun and Warner has tagged him in his post too. ICC Teases David Warner Over His Love for TikTok Videos in Their Latest Twitter Post.

"He and she are back again @candywarner1 thoughts?? What's the song?? #challengeaccepted #next #family #fun," the Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper captioned the video on Instagram. This was, however, not the very first time when Warner shook his legs on Allu Arjun’s song in his TikTok video. Not too long ago, the southpaw also posted a video in which he danced to another famous Telugu track ‘Butta Bumma.’ His antics received a lot of praises from the fans. Even, Arjun himself also thanked him for performing in his song. Meanwhile, let’s look at Warner’s latest TikTok video.

Watch Video:

Few days back, Warner posted a video in which he was seeing lip-syncing a dialogue of Mahesh Babu from Telugu movie ‘Pokiri.’ The southpaw has been playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad since 2014 and it seems like the local atmosphere has really impressed him. However, the southpaw might not be showcase his blitzes for SRH this year and the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been postponed indefinitely owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.