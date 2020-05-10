ICC Teases David Warner Over His Love for TikTok Videos in Their Latest Twitter Post

David Warner (Photo Credits: Twitter/ ICC)

David Warner's TikTok videos are the talk of the town at the moment. The swashbuckling Australian opener has been quite active on the video-making app and has been frequently sharing intriguing videos, hogging the attention of a lot of fans. Even, the International Cricket Council (ICC) couldn't resist from acknowledging Warner’s antics and they teased the batsman by sharing a hilarious meme on Twitter. The apex cricketing body shared two pictures of Warner, showcasing how the veteran cricketer reacts after getting an idea for his new TikTok video. In the first pic, Warner can be seen in a serious pose while he laughs in the 2nd picture. David Warner, Wife Candice and Daughter Indi Groove to Tamil Song Inji Iduppazhaga in Their Latest TikTok Video.

“When you get a new TikTok idea,” read the caption of the picture shared by ICC on the micro-blogging website. Earlier, the Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketer also gained the attention of many fellow cricketers due to his antics on TikTok. In fact, his opening partner and Australia’s limited-overs Captain Aaron Finch has also started making interesting videos through the video-making app. However, Aussie pacer Pat Cummins has made it absolutely clear that he is going to join the bandwagon even if Warner’s asks him to do so. Meanwhile, have a look at ICC’s post. David Warner Has ‘Officially Lost It’ While Being in Isolation, Shares Hilarious TikTok Video With His Family.

View Post:

When you get a new TikTok idea 💡😀 pic.twitter.com/prP63UUQgH — ICC (@ICC) May 10, 2020

Warner’s TikTok videos aren’t just limited to the language he knows. In many of his videos, the 33-year-old can be seen shaking his legs on Telugu film songs. Well, he spends a lot of Hyderabad while playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and it seems like the local atmosphere has inspired him a lot. Well, the lockdown is not expected to end anytime soon. Thus, many more Warner’s TikTok videos are on the cards.