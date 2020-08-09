South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu turns 45 today and the Internet is full of wishes for the actor. Like others, even David Warner and his wife Candice joined the bandwagon to wish Mahesh Babu on this special day. A while ago, David Warner shared the video of himself and his wife Candice on social media. The two flaunting their zesty moves to Mahesh Babu's popular track 'Mind Block' with the kids in the background. The dance had impressed the south Indian actor and during a live chat with his fans, Mahesh Babu went on to praise Warner for his dancing skills. David Warner Pleased to Receive Allu Arjun’s Reply as Australian Cricketer Shakes Leg on ‘Butta Bomma’

The official account of Sunrisers Hyderabad shared the video of Warner and family showing off their moves to the popular track and also shared the screenshot of the South Indian superstar praising the duo. "Wishing

@urstrulyMahesh a very Happy Birthday Birthday #HBDMaheshBabu #OrangeArmy #SRH," read the caption of the video. Check out the tweet below:

This is not the first time that Warner and family have flaunted their moves on social media and that too on an Indian track. During the lockdown, he along with Candice was seen dancing to popular tracks like 'Butta Bomma' which features Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The netizens were quite impressed with his dancing skills and were all praises about the same. He will soon be seen in action for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League 2019-20 which is all set to begin on September 19, 2020.

