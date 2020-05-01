David Warner Pleased to Receive Allu Arjun’s Reply as Australian Cricketer Shakes Leg on ‘Butta Bomma’

David Warner with his wife Candice , Allu Arjun (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Yesterday David Warner was seen dancing on Allu Arjun’s popular song ‘Butta Bomma’ along with his wife Candice. Amid lockdown due to coronavirus, the cricketers are spending a lot of time at home with their family. David Warner is no different and is spending a lot of time on TikTok making videos. Now yesterday he was seen wearing Sunrisers Hyderabad jersey and dancing on the tunes of ‘Butta Bomma’ with his wife. No sooner he shared the video on social media, the clip featuring David Warner and his wife Candice went viral on social media. David Warner and Wife Candice Dance on Allu Arjun's Telugu Song 'Butta Bomma' (Watch Video).

Since it was trending on social media, even actor Allu Arjun watched the dance. The moves by the couple impressed the ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ actor and he took to thank the cricketer. Warner was quite thrilled after receiving a response from Arjun and thanked him back. Earlier Warner and wife Candice took to Take the Switch challenge were the two exchanged their outfits in the video. Prior to that, he was seen flaunting his dancing moves along with his wife and daughter. Warner’s Instagram account is full of TikTok videos of late. First, check out the tweet by Allu Arjun and Warner’s response and then the dance video.

Dance video

Along with Allu Arjun, the track also features Pooja Hegde. Sunrisers Hyderabad not only shared the dance video but also retweeted David Warner’s tweet. As of now, Warner is waiting to get to the IPL which has been postponed for an indefinite period of time due to coronavirus.