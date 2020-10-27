David Warner scored a fiery half-century in his 34th birthday and got Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) off to a flying start against Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In a must-win game of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL)2020, SRH were put in to bat after losing the toss and took the DC bowlers by storm. Warner, who hasn’t played several fiery knocks this season, attacked from the outset and rained boundaries and sixes all over the park. The likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Kagiso Rabada looked utterly clueless as Warner scored 66 off mere 34 balls. The batting exhibition enthralled netizens as they heaped praises on the birthday boy. SRH vs DC Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020.

Warner also made his previous birthday special by scoring his maiden T20I century against Sri Lanka. Although, the left-handed batsman, who fell prey to R Ashwin, couldn’t reach the three-figure mark this time, he set an excellent platform for the batsmen to come. Meanwhile, let’s look at how netizens praised the southpaw. David Warner Birthday Special: 126 vs KKR & Other Fiery Knocks by SRH Captain in IPL.

Hilarious!!

David Warner is batting like even he is disappointed for not getting picked in Indian squad. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 27, 2020

Absolute Mayhem!!

What a knock from David Warner under pressure in a must win game for SRH. He took the Purple Cap holder of IPL 2020 to the cleaners. pic.twitter.com/BzxMznZuoM — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 27, 2020

Shattering Records!!

Some More!!

Most 60+ Scores in IPL Chris Gayle - 32 David Warner - 31* Virat Kohli - 29 AB devilliers - 23 Rohit Sharma - 23 Ajinkya Rahane - 23 Mr.IPL #Warner ❤️#SRHvDC#HappyBirthdayWarner pic.twitter.com/SMiAsvUMj2 — Vishnu Vardan (@Vardan_here) October 27, 2020

Sensational Knock!!

TikTok Videos Are Back!!

Meanwhile, SRH crossed the 150-mark inside 13 overs and are set to pile up a massive total. After Warner’s departure, his opening partner Wriddhiman Saha took over the baton of run-scoring and continued to make a mockery of Delhi bowlers. Having crossed the 80-run mark in the 14th over, it will be interesting to see if he’ll get his second IPL century or not.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2020 08:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).