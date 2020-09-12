Indian Premier League 2020 is scheduled to start from September 19 onwards in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will begin their campaign against Kings XI Punjab a day later in Dubai. The Delhi franchise qualified for the play-offs in the last edition a feat they managed for the first time since the 2012 season, in which they finished third. Here we bring you the complete and full match schedule in PDF format of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020. Download Full Schedule of DC in IPL 2020 For Free in PDF Format.
The Shreyas-Iyer led side finished third last season losing to finalist Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier-2 and will hope to better that showing in the current season. In search of their maiden IPL title, the franchise added several experienced players in their ranks during the player auction which was held in December last year. DC Team Profile for IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13.
Former Rajasthan skipper Ajinksa Rahane and Punjab bowler Ravi Ashwin were recruited by Coach Ricky Pointing ahead of the season. And along with power hitters such as Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, the franchise have a great balance. DC also have Kagiso Rabada and Ishant Sharma in their ranks, making them a dark horse in the upcoming season. DC Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Delhi Capitals Team Led by Shreyas Iyer for Indian Premier League Season 13.
|Matchday
|Match no.
|Day
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Home
|Away
|2
|2
|Sun
|20-sep-20
|7:30pm
|Dubai
|Delhi Capitals
|Kings XI Punjab
|7
|7
|Fri
|25-sep-20
|7:30pm
|Dubai
|Chennai Super Kings
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|11
|Tue
|29-sep-20
|7:30pm
|Abu Dhabi
|Delhi Capitals
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|15
|16
|Sat
|3-oct-20
|7:30pm
|Sharjah
|Delhi Capitals
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|17
|19
|Mon
|5-oct-20
|7:30pm
|Dubai
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Delhi Capitals
|21
|23
|Fri
|9-oct-20
|7:30pm
|Sharjah
|Rajasthan Royals
|Delhi Capitals
|23
|27
|Sun
|11-oct-20
|7:30pm
|Abu Dhabi
|Mumbai Indians
|Delhi Capitals
|26
|30
|Wed
|14-oct-20
|7:30pm
|Dubai
|Delhi Capitals
|Rajasthan Royals
|29
|34
|Sat
|17-oct-20
|7:30pm
|Sharjah
|Delhi Capitals
|Chennai Super Kings
|32
|38
|Tue
|20-oct-20
|7:30pm
|Dubai
|Kings XI Punjab
|Delhi Capitals
|36
|42
|Sat
|24-oct-20
|3:30pm
|Abu Dhabi
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Delhi Capitals
|39
|47
|Tue
|27-oct-20
|7:30pm
|Dubai
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Delhi Capitals
|43
|51
|Sat
|31-oct-20
|3:30pm
|Dubai
|Delhi Capitals
|Mumbai Indians
|45
|55
|Mon
|2-nov-20
|7:30pm
|Abu Dhabi
|Delhi Capitals
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
As per the IPL 2020 schedule, Delhi Capitals will start off their season against Kings XI Punjab on September 20 at the Dubai International Stadium. The tournament will be played in its entity in UAE with Stadiums in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah hosting all the games behind closed doors to maintain social distancing protocols.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2020 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).