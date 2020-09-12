Indian Premier League 2020 is scheduled to start from September 19 onwards in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will begin their campaign against Kings XI Punjab a day later in Dubai. The Delhi franchise qualified for the play-offs in the last edition a feat they managed for the first time since the 2012 season, in which they finished third. Here we bring you the complete and full match schedule in PDF format of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020. Download Full Schedule of DC in IPL 2020 For Free in PDF Format.

The Shreyas-Iyer led side finished third last season losing to finalist Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier-2 and will hope to better that showing in the current season. In search of their maiden IPL title, the franchise added several experienced players in their ranks during the player auction which was held in December last year. DC Team Profile for IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13.

Former Rajasthan skipper Ajinksa Rahane and Punjab bowler Ravi Ashwin were recruited by Coach Ricky Pointing ahead of the season. And along with power hitters such as Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, the franchise have a great balance. DC also have Kagiso Rabada and Ishant Sharma in their ranks, making them a dark horse in the upcoming season. DC Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Delhi Capitals Team Led by Shreyas Iyer for Indian Premier League Season 13.

Matchday Match no. Day Date Time (IST) Venue Home Away 2 2 Sun 20-sep-20 7:30pm Dubai Delhi Capitals Kings XI Punjab 7 7 Fri 25-sep-20 7:30pm Dubai Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals 11 11 Tue 29-sep-20 7:30pm Abu Dhabi Delhi Capitals Sunrisers Hyderabad 15 16 Sat 3-oct-20 7:30pm Sharjah Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders 17 19 Mon 5-oct-20 7:30pm Dubai Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals 21 23 Fri 9-oct-20 7:30pm Sharjah Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals 23 27 Sun 11-oct-20 7:30pm Abu Dhabi Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals 26 30 Wed 14-oct-20 7:30pm Dubai Delhi Capitals Rajasthan Royals 29 34 Sat 17-oct-20 7:30pm Sharjah Delhi Capitals Chennai Super Kings 32 38 Tue 20-oct-20 7:30pm Dubai Kings XI Punjab Delhi Capitals 36 42 Sat 24-oct-20 3:30pm Abu Dhabi Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Capitals 39 47 Tue 27-oct-20 7:30pm Dubai Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals 43 51 Sat 31-oct-20 3:30pm Dubai Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians 45 55 Mon 2-nov-20 7:30pm Abu Dhabi Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bangalore

As per the IPL 2020 schedule, Delhi Capitals will start off their season against Kings XI Punjab on September 20 at the Dubai International Stadium. The tournament will be played in its entity in UAE with Stadiums in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah hosting all the games behind closed doors to maintain social distancing protocols.

