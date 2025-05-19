The Indian Premier league (IPL) 2025 season is nearing its end and only a few games remain before the play-off commences. The IPL 2025 has been an exciting season with some teams displaying some outstanding cricket. In the other end, some consistent performers from the past few years like Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals became the first four teams to be eliminated from the play-off race. Three teams have already qualified for the IPL 2025 play-offs. They are Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings. Only one spot is remaining in the top four and there are three candidates. IPL 2025: KL Rahul Completes 8,000 Runs in T20 Cricket, Surpasses Virat Kohli to Become Fastest Indian to Reach Milestone.

Three teams who can make it to the IPL 2025 play-offs is Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants. Delhi Capitals started the season very well but their form dipped following a few combination changes and now they are struggling to find their feet again. Mumbai Indians were in a winning streak, but they have also lost their last match and have now have to look to start winning again. Lucknow Super Giants have an outside chance, but they will try their best to give their best foot forward and have a chance at qualification. Fans eager to know how Delhi Capitals can qualify for IPL 2025 play-offs will get the entire information here.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Playoffs Qualification Scenario

Team Matches Win Loss NR Points Net Run Rate Delhi Capitals 12 6 5 1 13 0.260

Delhi Capitals won five matches out of the first six played and were looking in good touch. But in the next six, they won only one match, lost four and in one, they got narrowly saved as rain came to rescue. With form dipping and the likes of Mitchell Starc not available, they have two tough games in their hand.

Delhi Capitals have six wins with two matches remaining in the IPL 2025. They can reach a maximum of 17 points if they win their remaining two matches. Three teams in RCB, PBKS and GT already have 17 points and they have already secured qualification for the play-offs. Mumbai Indians have 14 points from 12 games and if they win their remaining two matches, they will have 18 points and they will make their place in the play-offs. LSG IPL 2025 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: How Can Lucknow Super Giants Finish in Top Four on Indian Premier League Points Table?

Delhi Capitals have one of their two matches against Mumbai Indians. If they secure a victory in that game, they will gain an upper hand. Although, DC will have to win both their games which includes defeating MI and also will have to look at some results to go in their favour. if MI and LSG suffer at least one defeat in their remaining games, two wins for DC will secure a play-off berth for them.

