Rohit Sharma has been a legend of the Indian Premier League. Starting the competition as a specialist middle order batter in Deccan Chargers, winning the IPL, then moving onto Mumbai Indians and winning five titles as captain. It has been a long journey for him. On his way, he achieves another milestone as he completes 6000 runs in IPL during batting against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023 clash.

Rohit Sharma Completes 6000 Runs in Indian Premier League

