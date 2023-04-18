Aiden Markram is well-known for his sensational fielding efforts in the outfield. He has taken some exceptional catches in his career so far. Things does not seem to be changing now when he is the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad too as he acrobatically flies in the air near mid-on to take the catch of dangerous Suryakumar Yadav. Just a little time earlier, Markram also took anther very good catch dismissing Ishan Kishan.

Aiden Markram Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Suryakumar Yadav

Did You Watch - Two stupendous catches by the #SRH Skipper @AidzMarkram ends Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav's stay out there in the middle.#SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/a1sGNjV6r1 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)