Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones passed away on Thursday (September 24, 2020) after suffering a Cardiac arrest in Mumbai. The 59-year-old was fulfilling his commitments as a part of the IPL 2020 commentary crew. Following the news of his passing, several members of the cricketing fraternity paid tribute to the sporting legend including his fellow commentators Brett Lee and Scott Styris. Dean Jones Dies at 59: Sir Viv Richards, Anil Kumble, David Warner and Other Members of Cricket Fraternity Mourn Sudden Demise of Former Australian Cricketer.

Brett Lee and Scott Styris paid tribute to Dean Jones on Star Sports show Select Dugout ahead of the IPL 2020 clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab. Both of them were very emotional while remembering their fellow cricketing colleague with former New Zealand cricket Scott Styris almost breaking down into tears. Dean Jones Dies at 59: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab Players to Wear Black Armbands in Respect for Former Australian Cricketer.

Scott Styris was very close to Dean Jones as the two shared some memorable banter with each other on the show. While paying tribute to the former Australian international Styris said ‘this is the Deano show really. He’s on to me every day with new ideas on how we can make it better. So I think it’s the right thing to do to be here, it’s going to be hard but we hope to make him feel proud tonight,’

During the Select Dugout show, Brett Lee and Scott Styris dedicated an entire segment to Dean Jones. In memory of the former Australian cricketer, the show had kept a separate chair covered with the coat Dean Jones wore yesterday and his famous red book.

Select Dugout has a chair with the coat Dean Jones was wearing yesterday during the show and his famous red book on the table. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/nHJ94bx2LO — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) September 24, 2020

Jones played for the national team from 1984 to 1994 and won the World Cup with Australia in 1987 and played 52 Tests and 164 one-day internationals. Jones ended his career with 3,631 runs in Tests at an average of 46.55 with 11 hundreds and 14 half-centuries, and over 6,000 runs in ODIs with seven centuries and 46 fifties.

