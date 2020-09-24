Retired Australian cricketer Dean Jones passed away on Thursday (September 24, 2020) after suffering a cardiac arrest. The 59-year-old was in Mumbai and he was fulfilling his commitments as a commentator for the host broadcasters of Indian Premier League 2020, which is being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Following the untimely demise if the legendary player, members of cricketing fraternity paid tribute to the former Australian international. RIP Dean Jones: Former Australian Cricketer Shutting Down Internet Troll With a Savage Response Just a Day Before His Sudden Death Is How Fans Will Remember Him!

The 59-year-old was part of the Star Sports commentary team coving IPL 2020 in Mumbai and was in a bio-secure bubble. Dean Jones was one of the most loved members of the cricketing fraternity and was much respected by his peers, both as a player and as a commentator. Several former and current cricketers expressed their grief over the sudden passing of an icon of the spot. Dean Jones Dies at 59: Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals Mourn Sudden Demise of Former Australian Great.

Sir Viv Richards

Horrible news to wake up to... You were more than a player I had played against, you were my friend, my brother. Will deeply miss your smile & your presence where ever cricket is played around the world. Rest In Peace Deano man. The world needed more from you! Always in my ❤️ pic.twitter.com/N9gwAoUgSc — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) September 24, 2020

David Warner

I can’t believe this news. So very sad to hear about this. Rip Deano, you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/Mc8h36gnWe — David Warner (@davidwarner31) September 24, 2020

Harsha Bhogle

No, Deano. No. I am speechless. And in shock. And refusing to accept. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 24, 2020

Ramiz Raja

In complete shock to hear about Dean Jones sad passing. One of a kind you were Deano and how lonely and helpless you must have felt on your own in that hotel room-a death we commentators fear the most, and likely to meet, helpless and gone in that hotel room...RIP my friend. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) September 24, 2020

Anil Kumble

Shocking news... This year gets even worse. Was joking with Deano last week about carrying a red book with me to the match. Terrible... My heartfelt Condolences to the family. 🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) September 24, 2020

Graeme Swann

I can’t put into words how numb and shocked I am that Dean Jones isn’t sat next to me today making me laugh with his endless anecdotes and Aussie banter. He was a boyhood hero of mine, an icon of the game and a good friend. RIP Deano 😞@ProfDeano — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) September 24, 2020

Dean Jones played for Australia from 1984 to 1994 and was one of the most important players for the currently in that era. Dean Jones played 52 Test matches scoring 3631 runs at an average of 46.55. With a 216 as his best score, Jones scored 11 centuries and was an important member of Allan Border's team.

Dean Jones also played 164 ODIs and scored 6068 runs with the help of seven centuries and 46 fifties. The retired cricketer played for Victoria in Australia’s domestic circuit and also represented Durham and Derbyshire in England’s County cricket.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2020 06:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).