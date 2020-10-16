In order to stay alive in the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 playoff race, Chennai Super Kings will have to beat Delhi Capitals in their upcoming fixture at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both teams had contrasting campaigns so far, but different things are at stakes for the two sides. CSK will at least have to win four of their remaining six encounters to finish in the top-four. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer's men will want to win the clash to extend their dominance at the top of the team standings. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to find out betting odds, free bet odds, predictions, and favourites for DC vs CSK IPL 2020 match 34. DC vs CSK Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 34.

Delhi Capitals registered a comprehensive 44-run triumph when these two sides met earlier in the season at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Prithvi Shaw played a stellar 64-run knock while Kagiso Rabada made an impact with the ball, scalping three crucial wickets. For Chennai, Faf du Plessis (43) was the positive point in the dismal performance. Well, nothing much has changed for the Yellow Army since then, and it will be interesting to see whether they can defy the odds or not. DC vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020.

DC vs CSK Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Without any surprises, Delhi Capitals are bookmarkers' choice Chennai Super Kings for the upcoming match. As per Bet365, DC are placed at 1.72 while CSK have been given a higher price of 2.10.

DC vs CSK Predictions: Who will win?

Going by the recent performances of both sides, DC are the definite favourites to win the encounter. However, Chennai can't be ruled out of the contest with players likes of MS Dhoni, Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis in the ranks.

With the game taking place in Sharjah, one can expect to witness a run-feast. However, DC will continue to miss the services of injured Rishabh Pant, which makes their middle-order a bit vulnerable. Nevertheless, their potent bowling line-up will make it for the southpaw's loss. On the other hand, CSK will have to rectify their mistakes to cross the line.

