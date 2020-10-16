It’s a Super Saturday and the second fixture of the day brings us the match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. The match will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE in the Dream11 IPL 2020 fixture. The Delhi Capitals have had a great run in the Dream11 IPL 2020 in match number 34 and quite contrast to the normal season in the IPL, Chennai Super Kings are not looking good. The Yellow Army is placed on number six of the IPL 2020 points table with three wins. Now, let’s have a look at the seven things that one needs to know ahead of the tie. DC vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 34.

DC vs CSK Head-to-Head

Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings are all set to take on each other on 21 occasions. The two teams have had an interesting head-to-head record with MS Dhoni's men winning 14 games. Delhi Capitals have won seven matches so far in the history of IPL.

DC vs CSK Key Players

DC could have Prithvi Shaw and Kagiso Rabada as the key players. Whereas for the Chennai Super Kings would have MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo who could be outstanding performers

DC vs CSK Mini-Battles

MS Dhoni vs Kagiso Rabada will be the fascinating battle to watch out for. Apart from it, Dwayne Bravo vs Shreyas Iyer could be another battle within the main contest.

DC vs CSK, IPL 2020 Match 34 Venue

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE will host the IPL 2020 match 25th between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.

DC vs CSK Match Timings

The Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 match 34 will start at 07:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the game will begin at 06:00 pm.

DC vs CSK Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

DC vs CSK Likely Playing XIs

DC Probable Playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer/Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey/Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Tushar Deshpande

CSK Probable Playing 11: Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma and Shardul Thakur

