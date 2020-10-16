Table-toppers Delhi Capitals will meet Chennai Super Kings in their fixture of Dream Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The encounter takes place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 17 (Saturday). Both teams had contrasting campaigns so far, and it will be interesting to see who’ll come on top. With six victories from eight outings, Shreyas Iyer’s DC are just a few steps away from securing a place in the playoffs. On the other hand, MS Dhoni and Co. will have to win the majority of their remaining encounters to qualify for the final four. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for DC vs CSK game. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Delhi Capitals are arguably the most balanced side in this season which makes them front runners to lift the title. Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and skipper Shreyas Iyer have done commendable jobs in the top order while Marcus Stoinis has provided late flourishes regularly. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have breathed fire with the ball while Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel have contained the run flow. At the same time, CSK have numerous loopholes in their side, and they need to come up with a solution to remain alive in the competition. Veterans like Ambati Rayudu and skipper MS Dhoni have to lead from the front while Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran will have to do an even better job with the ball. CSK Playoff Chances IPL 2020: Here's How Chennai Super Kings Can Make it to Final Four.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – With Rishabh Pant set to warm the benches, MS Dhoni (CSK) should be picked as the captain of your Dream11 team.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be best to go for four batsmen, and they should be Shreyas Iyer (DC), Prithvi Shaw (DC), Shikhar Dhawan (DC) and Shane Watson (CSK).

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The two all-rounders in your Dream11 team should be Sam Curran (CSK) and Marcus Stoinis (DC).

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Bowlers should fill the remaining three slots, and they should be Deepak Chahar (CSK), Kagiso Rabada (DC), Anrich Nortje (DC) and Ravichandran Ashwin (DC).

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: MS Dhoni (CSK), Shreyas Iyer (DC), Prithvi Shaw (DC), Shikhar Dhawan (DC), Shane Watson (CSK), Sam Curran (CSK), Marcus Stoinis (DC), Deepak Chahar (CSK), Kagiso Rabada (DC), Anrich Nortje (DC) and Ravichandran Ashwin (DC).

Kagiso Rabada (DC) should definitely be picked as the captain of your team while his teammate Shreyas Iyer (DC) will be a good pick for the vice-captain slot.

