Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on each other in the opening match of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) match 55 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The two sides battle it out for a place in IPL 2020 playoffs. Winner of this contest will move to next stage while loser will have to depend on other results. Meanwhile, let’s find out betting odds, free bet odds, predictions, and favourites for DC vs RCB. DC vs RCB Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 55.

Both DC and RCB are tied at 14 points from 13 matches but the latter is placed second on the IPL 2020 points table thanks to better net run rate. RCB have not qualified for playoffs since 2016 and the Virat Kohli-led side will be looking to make it to the next stage.

DC vs RCB Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Both teams have had a similar campaign thus far and reached to 14 points early on. Bt since then have struggled to win one match which would guarantee them a place in the IPL 2020 playoffs. While DC have lost last four matches, RCB have lost three games in a row. Meanwhile, as per bookmakers RCB is favourite to win this all-important clash. Bet365 have placed RCB at 1.80 while for DC odds are 2.00. RCB, DC Trolled With Funny Memes and Jokes Ahead of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Clash on Monday As Teams Struggle in IPL 2020 Playoffs Race.

DC vs RCB Predictions: Who will win?

Even though RCB are bookmakers’ choice to win this encounter but there is not much to separate the two teams. It is going to be an interesting game and Delhi might just edge past Bangalore.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2020 08:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).