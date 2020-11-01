Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals, who at one stage looked certain to qualify for IPL 2020 playoffs, now find themselves in a dire situation as a final four finish is much more complicated for both the teams. After a brilliant start to the season, both teams have fallen off the pace in recent games and if other results go against them, only one of RCB and DC will qualify for the next stage of IPL 2020. RCB May Fail to Qualify for IPL 2020 Playoffs, Here's How Virat Kohli and Co Could Miss Top-Four Finish Yet Again.

RCB and DC face each other on Monday (November 2, 2020) in their final league game of IPL 2020 and the winner will guarantee themselves a place in the playoffs. After match 34 in IPL 2020, Delhi had seven wins out of nine games and were top of the points table, while Bangalore with six wins from nine games were third and were on course for a knockout stage qualification. IPL 2020 Playoffs Scenario: Six Teams Battle It Out for Three Places, Here’s What RCB, DC, KXIP, RR, KKR and SRH Need to Do to Qualify for Final Four.

However, after defeats in recent games, both teams are struggling at the moment, as only the winner of their final league game could guarantee themselves a place in the playoffs. So as both sides prepare to face each other in their second IPL 2020 meeting, netizens are trolling teams with funny memes and jokes.

Same Old RCB and DC

Me after watching last 4-5 Matches of DC and RCB. pic.twitter.com/4Bzsz2xzzx — Memeinator!!! (@VanshajChawla) October 31, 2020

RCB, DC Fans Right Now

Race to Playoffs

DC and RCB trying to qualify for Playoffs 😌😪 pic.twitter.com/R7BJyVPxOt — Apex Predator (@Yogesh_Bunny08) October 31, 2020

IPL Script Writer

IPL script writer deserves an Oscar. Kya latkaaya hai maamla end tak. 😂 DC vs RCB is going to be hell a thriller match. DC and RCB fans to each other: pic.twitter.com/TmADknMXuQ — Khushi (@ice_bearrrr_) October 31, 2020

RCB vs DC

RCB vs DC on Monday. Bring it onpic.twitter.com/3DJzeUMdfI — Rahul (@Ittzz_Rahul) October 31, 2020

MI Right Now

Chokers?

DC vs RCB will be a virtual Quarter final game for playoffs qualification. Keeping stats in mind I’ll advice you to not pick Kohli in your fantasy team for that match. pic.twitter.com/I03lap03u7 — IPL Memes (@IPLmemesonly) October 31, 2020

Delhi Capitals have lost their last four games in the league while Royal Challengers Bangalore have suffered defeats in their last three matches. Both teams were termed by many as the favourites to win IPL 2020 after their start to the season, but after recent results, only one of the two could make it to the playoffs if other results go against them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2020 12:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).