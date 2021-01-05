A Delhi-based nurse made an illegal approach to an Indian cricketer for inside information during the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2020, which was held in UAE. It is understood that the nurse contacted the player via social media to gather some confidential team information for the purpose of betting on the games in the competition. BCCI Approves 10-Team IPL From 2022, Decision Taken During AGM in Ahmedabad.

According to a report from the Indian Express, the approach was said to be made on September 30 in the middle of the IPL 2020 season with the nurse posing as a doctor working at a South Delhi hospital. However, the player immediately reported the matter to the proper authorities and the case is now closed after proper investigation.

‘The player had reported to us during the IPL. We investigated it, and the matter is closed now. The person who approached the player was unprofessional (did not have connections with any betting syndicate), and there was no further lead found,’ BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit chief Ajit Singh told Indian Express.

‘We investigated thoroughly. The accused knew the player. When the player reported the matter, we took all the details. Later, we called her for questioning too, but nothing was found from her. The matter is closed,’ he added.

It is understood that the player and the nurse had never met in person but on contacted online. ‘He said he did not know where she lived or worked. During an online conversation, she told the player that she wanted to bet, and for that, she wanted to know about the match and playing XI,’ the Indian Express quoted a source from BCCI.

