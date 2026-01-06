Mumbai, January 6: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its crackdown on illegal online betting networks, seizing two high-end luxury vehicles belonging to prominent social media influencer and YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi. On Monday, January 5, the federal agency announced the confiscation of a Land Rover Defender and a BMW Z4 following search operations across multiple states.

The raids were carried out on December 31, 2025, and January 1, 2026, at nine locations spanning Delhi, Mumbai, Surat, Lucknow, and Varanasi. According to an official statement, the agency also recovered several incriminating documents and digital devices during the searches. This marks the second major wave of seizures in the case; in mid-December, investigators had already confiscated a Lamborghini Urus, a Mercedes-Benz, and other vehicles, alongside cash totaling approximately INR 20 lakh. Who Is Anurag Dwivedi? ED Raids Uttar Pradesh-Based YouTuber's Residence and Other Places in Connection With Online Betting Case, Seizes Luxury Cars Including Lamborghini Urus.

The investigation stems from a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the West Bengal Police regarding an illegal betting panel operated from Siliguri. The network allegedly utilized mule bank accounts and encrypted digital platforms to conduct widespread gambling activities. The ED claims that Dwivedi played a pivotal role by actively promoting these illegal platforms through his social media channels, influencing a large audience to participate in prohibited betting.

Allegations of Money Laundering Against Anurag Dwivedi

The agency has alleged that Dwivedi received "proceeds of crime" from these betting applications through complex hawala channels and mule accounts. Evidence gathered during the raids suggests that these funds were used to acquire high-value immovable properties in Dubai. Urvashi Rautela, Ex-Trinamool MP Mimi Chakraborty Summoned by ED in Illegal Online Betting App 1xBet Case.

To date, the ED has frozen or attached movable assets worth approximately INR 27 crore in connection with this case. These assets include insurance policies, fixed deposits, and various bank balances suspected to be linked to the laundering operations.

The scope of the investigation has recently expanded to include several prominent Real Money Gaming (RMG) firms. The ED is scrutinizing brand endorsement payments made to Dwivedi by these companies to determine if they were inadvertently linked to illicit fund flows.

The legal process is already underway in the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Kolkata. The ED filed a prosecution complaint in August 2025 and has arrested three individuals to date who are allegedly connected to the operation of the betting panel. The agency continues to examine the digital records and documents seized during the New Year's raids to trace the full extent of the financial network and its international connections.

