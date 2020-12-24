So it’s good news for all the fans of the Indian Premier League who were looking out for a longer tournament. In the Annual General Meeting in Ahmedabad, the BCCI has approved 10-team IPL from 2022. The Press Trust of Agency gave out the news. Which means we would now have a couple of teams more in the IPL 2022. This was one of the biggest agendas for the meeting. As per the previous reports, Adnani Group and Sanjeev Goenka's RPSG were keen on having their teams and it is very likely that they could bid for their teams. BCCI AGM Approves 10 Teams for 2022 IPL.

As of now, we have eight teams including Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. It would be very interesting to see which of the companies could come ahead to bring in their team. Check out the tweet posted by PTI on their social media account.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) approves 10-team IPL from 2022, in its annual general meeting today pic.twitter.com/AGEEFvx5Ke — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2020

Back in 2010, we did have 10 teams battling it out against each other. Back then we had the Kerala Blasters and Gujarat Lions who were a part of the IPL.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2020 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).