Diana Baig, Pakistan Women’s Cricketer, Gives Pep Talk to Lahore Qalandars Ahead of PSL 2020 Encounter With Karachi Kings

Diana Baig (Photo Credits: Twitter/@faizanlakhani )

Pakistan Super League team Lahore Qalandars celebrated women’s day in an unconventional way as national women’s cricket team player Diana Baig gave the entire squad a pep talk ahead of their encounter with fourth-placed Karachi Kings. The national team bowler also led the team out onto the pitch before the encounter began. The Sohail Akhtar-led side are enduring a difficult campaign as they are currently at the bottom of the points table and have just recorded four points from the first six games of the tournament. Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020 Live Streaming Online on Cricketgateway.

The photos were shared by a journalist based in Karachi as Lahore Qalandars took a brilliant step and celebrated women’s day in a great manner. ‘This is a brilliant idea to pay tribute to our women cricket team. Women Cricketers giving a pep talk to PSL teams ahead of games. Lovely gesture. Well done PCB.’ The journalist tweeted. PSL 2020 Points Table Updated.

This is a brilliant idea to pay tribute to our women cricket team. Women Cricketers giving pep talk to PSL teams ahead of games. Lovely gesture. Well done PCB. pic.twitter.com/pCPjphZi2Q — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) March 8, 2020

Lahore Qalandars are currently playing fourth-placed Karachi Kings with hopes of recording back-to-back wins for the first time this season. The Imad Wasim-led side riding on an 80-run unbeaten knock from Alex Hales managed to post a total of 187 runs on the board. Qalandars have a big task ahead of them if they want to move away from the foot of the table.

Speaking of Diana Baig, she represented Pakistan in the recently concluded ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020. The medium-pacer showed good promise in the tournament as she took six wickets in her four matches but was unable to lead her side to a semi-final berth as they finished fourth in Group B.