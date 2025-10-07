Mumbai, October 7: Despite Sidra Amin's historic innings, Women in Blue trounced Pakistan in ICC Women's World Cup clash at Colombo on Sunday and maintained their impressive unbeatable record, 12-0 in ODIs and 5-0 in the 50-over World Cup. The Indian bowlers overshadowed Amin's highest-ever score by a Pakistani batter against India in women's ODIs by beating their arch-rivals by 88-run. Let's take a look at the top performers from this clash. Muneeba Ali Run Out: MCC Issue Statement After Pakistan Batter's Dismissal Sparks Controversy in IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match.

1. Richa Ghosh

Richa Ghosh (Photo credit: X @BCCIWomen)

India's wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh played a quickfire knock of 35* runs from 20 balls at a whopping strike rate of 175 with the help of three fours and two sixes in her innings.

2. Diana Baig

Diana Baig celebrates one of her wickets (Photo credit: JioHotstar)

Pakistan fast bowler Diana Baig scalped four wickets in her 10 overs, where she conceded 69 runs in her spell.

3. Sidra Amin

Sidra Amin (right) and she smashes bat on the ground (left) (Photo credit: X @StarSportsIndia)

Pakistan batter Sidra Amin played a brilliant knock of 81 runs in 106 balls, which was laced with nine boundaries and one maximum in her innings.

4. Kranti Goud

Kranti Goud Celebrating Against Pakistan (Photo Credits: @BCCIWomen/X)

Indian pacer Kranti Gaud bowled exceptionally well in the match, where she bagged three wickets in her spell of 10 overs and gave away just 20 runs. She bowled three maiden overs in the game. Pakistan's Sidra Amin Reprimanded for Code of Conduct Breach During IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Handed One Demerit Point.

5. Deepti Sharma

Deepti Sharma batting. (Photo credits: X/@BCCIWomen)

Indian spinner Deepti Sharma took three wickets in her spell of nine overs, where she conceded 45 runs during the game against Pakistan.