Dean Elgar spearheaded a record chase of 240, helping South Africa clinch a series-levelling win over India in the second Test at the Wanderers. After rain washed out on-field action of the first two sessions, rain gods relented for 34 overs of play to happen. That was enough for Elgar, unbeaten on 96, to finish off the chase of 240, which is also South Africa's highest successful chase at this venue. South Africa Beat India by Seven Wickets in 2nd Test at The Wanderers, Level Series 1-1.

South Africa's batters batted fantastically and stitched partnerships on a tricky pitch as India's bowlers had a rare off-day with the ball. The seven-wicket loss also meant that India's record of not losing a Test match to South Africa at the 'Bullring' came to an end, just a week after the tourists breached fortress Centurion.

Elgar along with Rassie van der Dussen got off to brilliant start and denied India early wicket. Eventually, it was Mohammed Shami who broke the 82-run partnership off 160 balls, taking out van der Dussen. Despite losing van der Dussen, South Africa steadily marched towards the target with Elgar being rock-solid at the crease. Temba Bavuma joined the run-making spree by driving Bumrah twice through covers. Meanwhile, check out some stat highlights from South Africa's historic win. IND vs SA 2nd Test 2021-22 Highlights of Day 4.

# This is South Africa’s first win in six Tests against India at the Wanderers.

# The 243/3 against India is South Africa's 6th highest successful 4th innings run chase.

# This is SA’s highest successful chase in Tests at Johannesburg.

# This is now third highest successful 4th innings chase vs India.

# This is also third highest successful 4th innings chases by SA at home.

# 96 unbeaten is now the highest individual score by South Africa captain vs India in Tests.

# Shardul Thakur 7/61 are now third best figures for an Indian seamer in a Test defeat.

Elgar then launched a stunning onslaught on Mohammed Siraj, smashing him for three boundaries through mid-on, point and backward point. Bavuma's splendid pull off Thakur over backward square leg before Elgar finished off the chase with a whip through mid-wicket off Ashwin to push the three-match series into a winner-takes-it-all decider at Cape Town from January 11. (Inputs IANS).

