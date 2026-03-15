Johannesburg, March 15: Two people were killed and six others injured in a mass shooting in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, local police said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday night when a group of about eight unidentified men entered a yard during a social gathering and opened fire randomly before fleeing on foot, according to Gauteng provincial police spokesperson Brenda Muridili. The six injured victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment, Xinhua news agency reported.

"No suspects have been arrested and the motive remains unknown at this stage," Muridili said, adding that a manhunt is underway and calling for anyone with information to assist police with the investigation. Police urge anyone with information that could assist with the investigation to contact Crime Stop at 0860010111 or submit an anonymous tip via the MySaps App. This incident occurred as the government has deployed additional resources, including South African National Defence Force (SANDF) personnel, in Eldorado Park and surrounding areas to bolster safety and assist ongoing investigations. US School Mass Shooting: Suspect Robin Westman Allegedly Posted ‘Kill Donald Trump’ Video Minutes Before Opening Fire at Catholic School in Minneapolis (See Pics and Videos).

In a related incident, SANDF troops touched down in part of Johannesburg, including Eldorado Park and Riverlea, in a highly visible show of force on March 11, 2026. The deployment is part of a broader national roll‑out of soldiers to assist the South African Police Service (SAPS) in its efforts to stamp out gangsterism, violent crime and other organised criminal activity in communities that have been plagued by lawlessness. Footage of the army vehicles entering Eldorado Park, an area long affected by gang violence, was widely shared online, sparking various debates about the deployment.

Nine people were shot outside a mosque in Eldorado Park in Johannesburg on June 14, 2025, and three victims were killed. Reports said the shooting happened in Extension-1 in the late evening at 9 p.m. The four victims were standing outside the mosque with five other young men when a white Audi car drove by and opened fire at the group. A man killed a woman and injured another person when he shot into a crowd randomly in Eldorado Park. Videos Show Terrifying Moments During Texas Mass Shooting.

Police said the man approached a group sitting next to a tuckshop in the neighbourhood on May 14, 2025. He suddenly and without explanation started shooting in their direction. The City Power security officials got into a shootout with a suspect in Eldorado Park in Johannesburg, after the man attempted to steal cables. He was fatally wounded and died after being shot, and his accomplice was arrested.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 09:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).