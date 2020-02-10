Did Jaydev Unadkat Take a Dig at Mushfiqur Rahim While Congratulating the Bangladeshi U19 Team in the Finals of ICC CWC 2020?

Jaydev Unadkat (Photo Credits: Getty)

Last night Bangladesh U19 team scripted history after defeating India U19 team in the finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2020 by three wickets. This is the first time that team Bangladesh has won the World Cup at any stage. The match was held at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom and the game came into the news for the wrong reasons as the players of the two teams got into a spat with each other. But, Saurashtra pacer Jaydev Unadkat did not mention any of that. India Under-19 Team Captain Priyam Garg Slams Bangladesh Players for Their Unruly Behaviour After ICC CWC 2020, Says, ‘Their Reaction was Dirty’.

The Rajasthan Royals bowler apparently took a dig at Mushfiqur Rahim while congratulating the Bangladeshi team. He went on say that he was quite impressed with the fact that the Bangladeshi captain Akbar Ali did not celebrate before actually winning the match. If one may recall, Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim celebrated their win a little earlier only to lose the semi-finals of World T20 by one run against India. The early celebration had left the Bangladeshi team re-faced. Check out the entire tweet below:

Well done Bangladesh for winning the U-19 World Cup! Read about how they worked to build this team since the last 2 years.. good for their future and for the game in whole! Also loved how their captain did not celebrate before actually winning the match.. learning from seniors 😉 — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) February 9, 2020

Talking about the match, the Indians posted a total of 177 runs with Yashasvi Jaiswal making 88 runs. After rains poured in, the total was revised to 170 runs and the Boys in Green won the game by three wickets as the D/L method came into play. Talking about team Bangladesh’s unruly behaviour, Priyam Garg slammed the Boys in Green and said that their reaction was dirty. On the other hand, Akbar Ali regretted the behaviour and said that it was unfortunate.