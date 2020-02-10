India Under-19 Team Captain Priyam Garg Slams Bangladesh Players for Their Unruly Behaviour After ICC CWC 2020, Says, ‘Their Reaction was Dirty’

Priyam Garg (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

After U19 Bangladesh team won their maiden title, the players faced a backlash for the wrong reasons as a few members of the winning team hurled the choicest of abuses to the Boys in Blue. This did not go down well with the Indian boys and the players of the two teams. Before the matters aggravated, the umpires sprang into action and the stopped the two teams from actually getting into a nasty fight. The players were seen pushing and pulling each other after the game. If one has to go by the video, it was the Boys in Green who actually instigated the altercation. In fact, even during the match, Soriful Islam was heard hurling choicest of abuses to the Indian batsmen. This kind of behaviour did not go down well with Indian fans and Priyam Garg. Bangladesh U19 Players Indulge into a Physical Fight with India U19 Team After Winning the 2020 ICC World Cup, Netizens Slam the Behaviour (Watch Video).

After the match, Garg went on to slam the behaviour of Bangladeshi players and said that it was dirty. "We were easy. We think it's part and parcel of the game - you win some and you lose some. But their reaction was dirty. I think it shouldn't have happened. But its okay," said Garg in the post-match press conference. On the other hand, Bangladesh captain expressed regrets and also admitted that a few players were pumped.

Talking about the match, the Indians put up a target of 177 runs but the total was revised to 170 runs. The Boys in Green won the game by three wickets to clinch their debut World Cup title at any stage.