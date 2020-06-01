Dinesh Karthik Birthday Special: Interesting Facts About the Indian Wicket-Keeper and KKR Captain

Dinesh Karthik (Photo Credits: File Image)

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik has been a prolific cricketer in India’s domestic cricket scene despite never enjoying a continued outing with the senior national team. The Tamil Nadu batsman made his debut for India back in 2004 but with Mahendra Singh Dhoni as his competitor, making a spot in the playing eleven has been next to impossible. Still, the talent of the man with both bat and behind the wickets sees him get chance in several ICC tournaments and important tours. It is as if he is always around for a call which is a testimony for the kind of performances he has in the domestic circuit. Dinesh Karthik Wants IPL to Happen So That He Can Work With McCullum and Eoin Morgan.

As Dinesh Karthik turns 35, we take a look at some interesting facts about him.

Dinesh Karthik Was Born In The Udangudi Town Of Tamil Nadu On June 1, 1985

Dinesh Karthik’s dad played first division cricket in Chennai but had to quit owing to parental pressure. Karthik’s early interest in cricket was courtesy his father

He made his first-class debut against Baroda scoring 37 runs coming in at number 8

Dinesh Karthik’s early shot to limelight was the electrifying stumping of Michael Vaughan in 2004 off the bowling of Harbhajan Singh

The Tamil Nadu stumper is the first Indian to win a Man of the Match award in T20 cricket when he helped India defeat South Africa

In his long career, Dinesh Karthik has represented a host of teams like India, Delhi Daredevils, Gujarat Lions, India A, India Blue, India Under-19s, Indian Board President’s XI, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, South Zone and Tamil Nadu

The 2013 Champions Trophy was an unusual tour for Dinesh Karthik where he scored two centuries in the warm-up games followed by just 81 runs in 5 matches and was soon axed

He is married to Indian squash player Deepika Pallikal with the couple tying the knot in 2015

The KKR skipper participated in the dance reality show Ek Khiladi Ek Hasina with actress Nigaar Khan

A utility player, Dinesh Karthik is a go to man for the Indian cricket team for a variety of roles and has even represented India sans his wicketkeeping gloves.