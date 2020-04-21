‘Singh Is King’: Harbhajan Singh Relives His Blistering Knock Against Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2015 (View Post)

Harbhajan Singh (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting a pause on cricketing events all around the world, fans are not able to enjoy the blitzes in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the meantime, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) off-spinner Harbhajan Singh relived one his memorable performances in the tournament. However, it wasn’t an inspiring spell but a jaw-dropping knock. Taking to his official Twitter account, the four-time IPL winner shared a video from IPL 2015 when he unleashed mayhem against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) bowlers and scored 64 off 24 deliveries while playing for Mumbai Indians (MI). Unfortunately, MI lost the game by 18 runs but Harbhajan’s blitz was hailed by one and all. Harbhajan Singh Slams People of Meerut for Violating Lockdown Rules.

In the video shared by the talismanic cricketer, he can be seen smashing the Punjab bowlers to all over the park while the popular song ‘Singh is King’ was being played in the background. Well, the Punjab-born star might go down as one of the best off-spinners to have featured in the T20 extravaganza. However, he is certainly fascinated with his batting too and that can be seen in his post. Memories of many cricket fans also got refreshed with the post as the comment section was filled with praises. Cricket Can Wait, Lives are at Stake, Says Harbhajan Singh.

View this post on Instagram IPL ✅🏏🇮🇳 A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3) on Apr 19, 2020 at 10:51pm PDT

After serving MI for 10 seasons, Harbhajan was picked by CSK in the mega auctions of IPL 2018. Well, he didn’t disappoint the Men in Yellow too and played a crucial role in guiding the MS Dhoni-led side to the title in 2018 and finals in 2019. He was also secluded to don the yellow jersey in IPL 2020. However, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely and hence, fans are unlikely to witness the action in the T20 extravaganza.