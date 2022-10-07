Dwayne John Bravo also known as DJ Bravo is a former West Indies cricketer and team captain. He is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium-fast bowler. Being an all-rounder he was one of the most crucial players for the West Indies cricket team in all three formats. Bravo has also helped the Caribbean side to win the 2004 ICC Championship Trophy along with the 2012 and 2016 ICC T20 World Cup. He declared his retirement from international cricket in 2021 but still continues to play for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. Dwayne Bravo Becomes First Bowler To Take 600 Wickets in T20 Cricket, Achieves Feat During The Hundred Clash Between Oval Invincibles and Northern Superchargers.

Born in Trinidad and Tobago on October 07, 1983, Bravo made his International debut for the West Indies Side in 2004 and has played 40 Test matches, 164 One Day Internationals, and 91 T20Is. He is regarded as one of the best death bowlers in T20 cricket hence, he has played in many domestic T20 leagues including, the Indian Premier League, Big Bash League, Pakistan Super League, Bangladesh Premier League, Caribbean Premier League, and also at the County cricket.

The West Indies star will be celebrating his 39th birthday on October 07, so let’s take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about the cricketer

# Dwayne Bravo has the fourth-longest T20I career after Dinesh Kartik, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Shakib Al Hasan

# Bravo is the first bowler to take 600 wickets on T20 cricket

# Bravo has taken 199 wickets in 164 ODI matches

# He has also achieved the benchmark of 1000 runs and 100 wickets in the One Day Internationals

# He ranks third highest in wickets taken “caught and bowled” by a player in the T20Is

# Bravo has scored centuries in both Test and ODI formats

# He has reached the five-wicket haul twice in Test cricket and once in ODI

# The Trinidadian has helped the West Indies side to win two T20 world cups and an ICC champions trophy

# To commemorate West Indies winning the 2016 ICC World Cup, Bravo released his first single ‘Champion’

Even at 39, the West Indian cricketer remains as prominent in the cricketing world as ever. The bowler will be taking part in the latest edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League as he was retained by Delhi Bulls.

