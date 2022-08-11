Dwayne Bravo achieved yet another milestone as the West Indies cricketer became the first bowler to take 600 wickets in T20 cricket. Bravi achieved this feat during the Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles clash in The Hundred competition. Despite every game being a 100-ball affair, the matches in The Hundred are considered as T20s for statistical purposes.

A Legend

Dwayne Bravo becomes the first bowler to complete 600 wickets in T20 format - Legend. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 11, 2022

The Hundred is Considered As T20s

Hundred games are T20s for statistical purposes in the same way 40-over and 65-over games both count as List A, and first-class games last varying numbers of days/overs 👍 — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) August 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)