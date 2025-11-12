New Zealand National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online: The New Zealand national cricket team will lock horns against the West Indies national cricket team in the fifth and final match of the ongoing five-T20I series. The NZ vs WI 5th T20I 2025 will be held on November 13, with the Blackcaps leading the series 2-1 after the fourth match ended in a no-result. Only 6.3 overs were bowled in the West Indies innings before rain played spoilsport in the NZ vs WI 4th T20I 2025, which meant New Zealand had an unassailable 2-1 lead, ahead of the series decider. Daryl Mitchell Completes 6,000 International Runs, Ish Sodhi Climbs to 3rd Spot in T20I Wicket Charts

New Zealand will be eager to win the fifth T20I and win the five-match series 3-1, while West Indies will be hoping to clinch the contest in Dunedin and level the scoreline 2-2. Having taken a 1-0 lead in the series, West Indies nearly pulled off heists in the second and third T20Is, but New Zealand managed to scrape through to wins.

NZ vs WI 5th T20I 2025 Viewing Option Details

Series NZ vs WI 5th T20I 2025 Date November 13 Time 11:45 AM Indian Standard Time Venues University Oval, Dunedin Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Ten 1, Sony LIV, FanCode

When is NZ vs WI 5th T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The New Zealand national cricket team will take on the West Indies national cricket team in NZ vs WI 5th T20I 2025. The New Zealand vs West Indies 5th T20I 2025 will be played at University Oval in Dunedin on November 13, and commences at 6:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). NZ vs WI 2025: New Zealand Wicketkeeper-Batter Tim Seifert Ruled Out of West Indies T20Is, Mitch Hay Called In As Replacement.

Where to Watch NZ vs WI 5th T20I 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner in India for the NZ vs WI 2025. Fans in India will have a TV viewing option for the NZ vs WI 5th T20I 2025 on Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. For the New Zealand vs West Indies T20Is live streaming online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch NZ vs WI 5th T20I 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

Sony Sports Network also has the streaming rights to New Zealand vs West Indies 2025 in India, meaning fans can find online viewing options of NZ vs WI 5th T20I 2025 on the Sony LIV app and website, but will need a subscription. Meanwhile, FanCode will also have a streaming viewing option on its app and website, which will require a match/tour pass. Expect the West Indies to give a tough fight, with New Zealand heading as firm favourites.

