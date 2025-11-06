New Zealand National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online: The five-match series between the New Zealand national cricket team and West Indies national cricket team kicked off with a thrilling NZ vs WI 1st T20I 2025, which went down to the wire, where the Men in Maroon prevailed over the Blackcaps. Both teams will now clash in the second match of the ongoing NZ vs WI T20I series 2025 as part of the West Indies' tour of New Zealand, consisting of ODI and Test matches as well. The NZ vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 will be played in Auckland. Rovman Powell Becomes Second West Indies Batter To Achieve 2000 Runs in T20Is, Attains Feat During NZ vs WI 1st T20I 2025

Asked to bat first, West Indies managed to put up 164 runs on the scoreboard, thanks to runs from captain Shai Hope (53), Roston Chase (28), and Rovman Powell (33). For the Kiwis, Jacob Duffy and Zakary Foulkes claimed two wickets apiece.

In reply, New Zealand were found seven runs short of their target, despite the best efforts from captain Mitchell Santner, who remained unbeaten on 55, and small contributions from Tim Robinson and Rachin Ravindra. Jayden Seales and Chase sealed the deal for the Windies, claiming three wickets each.

NZ vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 Viewing Option Details

Series NZ vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 Date November 6 Time 11:45 AM Indian Standard Time Venues Eden Park, Auckland Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Ten 1, Sony LIV, FanCode

When is NZ vs WI 2nd T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The New Zealand national cricket team will take on the West Indies national cricket team in NZ vs WI 2nd T20I 2025. The New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2025 will be played at Eden Park in Auckland on November 6, and will start at 11:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). West Indies Beat New Zealand By 7 Runs in NZ vs WI 1st T20I 2025; Mitchell Santner's 55-Run Knock in Vain as Windies Take 1-0 Series Lead

Where to Watch NZ vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner in India for the NZ vs WI 2025. Fans in India will have a TV viewing option for the NZ vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 on Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. For the New Zealand vs West Indies T20Is live streaming online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch NZ vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

Sony Sports Network also has the streaming rights to New Zealand vs West Indies 2025 in India, meaning fans can find online viewing options of NZ vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 on the Sony LIV app and website, but will need a subscription. Meanwhile, FanCode will also have a streaming viewing option on its app and website, which will require a match/tour pass. Expect the West Indies to maintain their winning form, and New Zealand to strike back.

