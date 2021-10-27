England defeated Bangladesh with a dominant display in the Group 1 clash of the Super 12 at the T20 World Cup 2021. The Eoin Morgan-led side registered their second consecutive win in the competition as they sit at the top of the table and have given themselves a great chance of making it into the final four. Meanwhile, Bangladesh have lost both their games and need to be perfect from here on if they are to make the semis. Meanwhile, here are some stats from the ENG vs BAN encounter. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12.

Winning the toss, Mahmudullah decided to bat first but the team wasn’t able to capitalize as they lost three wickets inside the power play. The skipper and Mushfiqur Rahim steadied the innings but Bangladesh struggled as they posted a below-par score on the board. Chasing the target, England looked fairly comfortable and cruised to another win in the competition. ENG vs BAN, T20 World Cup Highlights.

# This was the first-ever T20I meeting between England and Bangladesh

# Jason Roy played in his 50th T20I

# Jason Roy scored his 7th T20I fifty

# Tymal Mills finished with figures of 3/27 in his four overs

Both teams will now turn their attention towards their next assignments in the T20 World Cup 2021, Bangladesh aim to get their first win of the competition against West Indies, who themselves are on a two-game losing run. Meanwhile, England aim to move closer to semi-final qualification as they face Australia.

