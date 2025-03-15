India won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy on March 9 by beating New Zealand in the final. It was a dominant performance from India and the entire tournament has been like that for them where they have dominated oppositions and secured comfortable victories. Things got better for them when they added Varun Chakaravarthy to their bowling attack expanding their already effective spin trio to a lethal quartet. Varun helped India win their third group stage encounter against New Zealand and then played key roles in the semifinal and final by dismissing Travis Head against Australia and Will Young against New Zealand, when he was stitching a solid partnership with Rachin Ravindra. 'It's My Turn Now' Varun Chakaravarthy Swaps Faces With Varun Dhawan As He Shares Edited Video of Scenes From Baby John Movie, Bollywood Actor Reacts (See Post).

Varun finished in the second position in the highest wicket takers list after just playing three matches. He finished behind Matt Henry after picking nine wickets in three matches including a five-wicket haul against New Zealand in the group stage encounter. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 victory completes a circle for Varun as his India career came under threat at the same venue in Dubai in 2021, when he failed to scalp a wicket against Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. India got knocked out from the group stages and Varun never played a game for India till 2025. After the title victory, Varun reflects on the dark days he has left behind.

In a conversation with Gobinath YT, Varun shared scary things he faced after the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. He said, 'After the 2021 World Cup, I received threat calls. People said, 'Don't come to India. If you try, you won't be able to'. People approached my house and tracked me down, and I sometimes had to hide. When I was returning from the airport, some people followed me on their bikes." Varun also said that he has been practical with all those things. "It happens. I can understand fans are emotional," Varun signed off.

