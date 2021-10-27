England and Bangladesh will face each other in match 20 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 27, 2021 (Wednesday). Both sides had contrasting starts to their Super 12 campaign but will be aiming to register maximum points from the clash. Meanwhile, we bring you ENG vs BAN live score updates and commentary from the Super 12 Group 1 clash. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12.

England are tipped by many as one of the favaourites and lived up to the tag in their opening game against West Indies. The Eoin Morgan-led side bowled out the defending champions for their lowest score in the tournament and then chased it down with six wickets to spare. The 2019 World Champions will be aiming for a similar performance. Pacer Rubel Hossain Replaces Injured Mohammad Saifuddin in Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Squad.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh were on the losing end in an enthralling high-scoring encounter against Sri Lanka. However, despite the defeat, the Bangla Tigers will have a number of positives to take and will be aiming to build on that performance and register their first win. Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan will play a crucial role in the game.

Both England and Bangladesh have been drawn in the tougher Super 12 group and know that every result plays a crucial role in their hopes of making it to the semi-finals. A win for the Three Lions will put them in pole position to advance while Mahamdullah’s team can get themselves back into the race with maximum points.