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Cricket Cricket Ben Stokes Looks Unrecognisable After Recent Facial Surgery, Leaves Fans Concerned This transformation comes just months after Stokes underwent major surgery to repair a severe facial fracture sustained during a training session earlier this year.

England Test captain Ben Stokes has drawn significant attention from the cricket community following a recent media appearance where his face looked noticeably altered. The 34-year-old all-rounder featured in a promotional video showcasing England's new kits, revealing a considerably slimmer physique and changed facial structure. This transformation comes just months after Stokes underwent major surgery to repair a severe facial fracture sustained during a training session earlier this year. You can follow Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match scorecard here.

Ben Stokes In Recent Video

New look of Ben Stokes❤ After surgery, Ben Stokes shows a noticeable facial transformation, reflecting the severity of the injury and his determined journey toward recovery. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/pnKly6zo7a — Danish (@BhttDNSH100) April 25, 2026

The discussion surrounding Stokes's appearance began after a video was posted on Toyota UK's official Instagram account in collaboration with England Cricket. The clip, designed to unveil England's new Castore kits across all three formats, featured several prominent players including Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, and Ben Duckett.

However, it was Stokes's physical transformation that became the primary talking point among viewers. Fans took to social media to express their concern and shock, noting that the usually robust all-rounder looked remarkably thin and that his facial features appeared unrecognisable following his surgical recovery.

The Training Accident and Surgery

The noticeable changes are the direct result of a freak accident that occurred in February 2026. While coaching academy players during a net session for his county side, Durham, Stokes was struck directly in the face by a cricket ball. The impact shattered his right cheekbone and required immediate, significant reconstructive surgery.

Stokes recently opened up about the incident in an interview with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), acknowledging how close he came to a fatal outcome. "I copped one straight in the face," Stokes stated. "Just a couple of inches one way or the other, I might not be here doing this interview if I didn't turn my head round. It was a bit of a mess under here, I've got out quite lucky." Ben Stokes Aims for May Return With Durham Ahead of ENG vs NZ 2026 Test Series.

Recovery and the Upcoming Summer

The injury and subsequent surgery forced Stokes to delay his start to the ongoing County Championship season with Durham. However, his rehabilitation is progressing, and he intends to feature in domestic fixtures by early May to regain his match fitness.

The upcoming international summer is crucial for Stokes and the England squad. They are scheduled to host New Zealand for a three-match Test series starting on 4 June at Lord's. The team is looking to reset and bounce back following a disappointing 4-1 Ashes series defeat in Australia earlier this winter. Despite the heavy series loss, the ECB has retained Stokes as the red-ball captain

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 03:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).