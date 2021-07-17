England would be raring to make a comeback when they take on a confident Pakistan outfit in the second T20I of the three-match series on Sunday. The match would be played at the Yorkshire Cricket Ground also known as the Headingley Stadium in Leeds and would start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Pakistan looked a very different team from the one that played the ODI series as they dominated the first match, by batting first to rack up a 233-run total for the hosts to chase down. England didn't give up either. Liam Livingstone fought brave heartedly with 103 runs off 43 balls but that just wasn't enough as the Men in Green clinched a 31-run win and most importantly, the series lead. Cricket World is Talking About THIS Matt Parkinson’s Delivery to Imam-ul-Haq During ENG vs PAK 3rd ODI, Watch Video Here

Captain Babar Azam led from the front with 85 runs off 49 deliveries as Pakistan absolutely dominated with the bat. England bowlers missed their line and length big time. The most successful of the lot was Tom Curran, who returned with figures of 2/47 in his four overs. Pakistan too need to improve on the bowling front with all their bowlers conceding more than six runs per over. Here are the fantasy tips to pick your Dream11 team for this clash.

ENG vs PAK, 2nd T20I 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) can be the keepers in your team.

ENG vs PAK, 2nd T20I 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Dawid Malan (ENG), Eoin Morgan (ENG), Babar Azam (PAK) could be selected as the batsmen.

ENG vs PAK, 2nd T20I 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders –Liam Livingstone (ENG), Shadab Khan (PAK) should be the all-rounders.

ENG vs PAK, 2nd T20I 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – David Willey (ENG), Tom Curran (ENG), Shaheen Afridi (PAK) and Adil Rashid (ENG) can be the bowlers in your team.

Eoin Morgan (ENG) can be named as the captain while Babar Azam (PAK) should be selected as the vice-captain.

