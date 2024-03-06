Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has played a major role in India's brilliant performance in the ongoing IND vs ENG Test series 2024. Jadeja has contributed with both bat and ball and has made necessary contributions for the side. The southpaw was adjudged as the Player of the Match during the third Test match for his century and fifer in the second innings. IND vs ENG 2024: Ravi Ashwin Reminisces on Best Bowling Spells, Turning Point of Career Ahead of 100th Test

As the series finale is just one day away, both teams are sweating it out in the nets in Dharamshala. Ravindra Jadeja was forced to get ruled due to a hamstring injury but he is still very much dedicated to having long net batting sessions.

According to a report by Indian Express, Ravindra Jadeja took a long batting session in the nets despite the Indian coaches asking him to end the session. Jadeja said, “A few more balls", and requested to continue batting.

Ravindra Jadeja has scored a total of 217 runs from three matches whereas he has also picked 17 wickets with the ball, which makes him the third-highest wicket-taker of the series. Shoriful Islam Does ‘Timeout’ Celebration After Dismissing Avishka Fernando During BAN vs SL 1st T20I 2024 (Watch Video)

India have an unassailable lead in the five-match series and would look forward to ending the contest by 4-1. If the hosts manage to grab a win in the fifth Test, this would give them a significant boost in the World Test Championship 2023-25 standings.

England on the other hand have given tough competition to India in the series so far but have been dependent on individual performances. The tourists would be willing to end the series on a winning note.

