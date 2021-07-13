Matt Parkinson cleaned up Imam-ul-Haq with a superb delivery during the third ODI. Parkinson soon found praises all-around for his outstanding delivery. Imam was second Pakistan wicket to fall, he scored 56 off 73 balls.

Watch Video

What an absolute peach by Matt Parkinson, a fantastic delivery. pic.twitter.com/EfmhO28BZv — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 13, 2021

Spin Trouble!

The ball from Parkinson to dismiss Imam-ul-Haq spun 12.1° No ball bowled by an English spinner, in England, to take a wicket in ODI's in the ball tracking era, has ever spun more. #ENGvPAK — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) July 13, 2021

Seriously, Seriously

That is a seriously, seriously good delivery from Parkinson 😳 #PAKvENG — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 13, 2021

Absolutely!

That’s a top delivery from Matty Parkinson, Shane Warne would’ve been proud of that one. — AmerCric (@Amermalik12) July 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)