Matt Parkinson cleaned up Imam-ul-Haq with a superb delivery during the third ODI. Parkinson soon found praises all-around for his outstanding delivery. Imam was second Pakistan wicket to fall, he scored 56 off 73 balls.

Watch Video

Spin Trouble!

Seriously, Seriously

Absolutely!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)