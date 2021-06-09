In July 2021, Pakistan is all set to play against England in the three-match ODI and T20I series. But unfortunately, the fans in Pakistan will not be able to watch the game as Sony Pictures Network in India holds the rights for the matches in England. The network has the right to broadcast and telecast all the matches in South Asia and Pakistan is in no mood to do business with India. Needless to say that the fans are quite angry with the same. In fact, Pakistan Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry spoke said that they don't wish to have any business ties with India and thus the matches will not be broadcast in Pakistan. ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan Cricket Board To Push for WT20 Relocation if Not Assured of Visas by India.

The minister further said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and PTV will face losses due to this. The Pakistani fans took to social media and expressed their disappointment about the same. While a few fans said that Sony Pictures Network should not have been selected as the broadcaster for the event, the others were quite upset that they won't be able to watch the matches.

Now, let's have a look at the tweets below:

Apni hi series apny national TV pe ni afsoos😢#PAKvsENG https://t.co/wcryYIGiI8 — Muhammad Basharat Shahbaz Official (@BasharatShahbaz) June 8, 2021

Why hire Indian broadcasters?

@fawadchaudhry Why then hire Indian Broadcasters for PSL?? Today decision is just a publicity stunt !!#pakvseng — TeHسEeN GoRaYa (@TehseenAmir1) June 8, 2021

Sad

Pakistan won't be able to broadcast Pakistan vrs England on ptv 😢#pakvseng — Syeda Fatima Naqvi✨💫 (@Fatima1874) June 8, 2021

World Cup:

Oh then it means t20 world cup is also not going to broadcast in Pakistan because it is produced and broadcasted by Indian company star sports 😶 — Vishal (@Fanpointofviews) June 8, 2021

The first ODI match between England and Pakistan will start on July 8, 2021, at Cardiff. The T20I series will begin on July 16, 2021, at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

