Mumbai, June 1: West Indies have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during the first ODI against England held on Thursday in Edgbaston, Birmingham. Shai Hope-led side has been penalised for falling an over short against England in the first ODI. England registered a massive 238-run win after posting 400/8 on the board, courtesy sizzling half-centuries from Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell. In response to England's mammoth score, the West Indies were bowled out for 162, with Saqib Mahmood and Jamie Overton grabbing three wickets apiece. Joe Root Needs Just 42 Runs To Surpass Eoin Morgan As England’s Leading ODI Run-Getter.

"Match Referee Jeff Crowe of the ICC Elite Panel imposed a five per cent fine on each player’s match fee after Hope’s team was found to be one over short of the required target at the end of the innings, once time allowances were taken into consideration," ICC said in a statement.

"The penalty is in line with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences. As per ICC regulations, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for each over their side fails to bowl within the allotted time," it added.

West Indies captain Shai Hope accepted the sanction for the offence, with a formal hearing not deemed necessary. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Martin Saggers, along with third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth umpire Graham Lloyd. England Announce Playing XI for ENG vs WI 2nd ODI 2025; Matthew Potts Replaces Injured Jamie Overton for Three Lions.

England will be without all-rounder Jamie Overton who has been ruled out of the white-ball series due to a broken right little finger. Matthew Potts has been selected to come in as his replacement and is set to make his 10th ODI appearance for England. The second ODI between the two sides will be played in Cardiff on Sunday. Victory in Cardiff would hand England series victory against the West Indies with one game to play.

