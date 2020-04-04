England Cricketers Agree to Reduce Salaries Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: Report

England National Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The coronavirus outbreak has brought the entire sporting world to a standstill with several competitions being either put off until further date or scraped off completely. Due to this, the revenue of various teams has taken a hit and the non-playing staff is severely affected. During these times, the players are willing to take a pay cut in order to help them and the latest team to lower their wages is the England national cricket team as both men and women cricketers have agreed to forgo a portion of their salaries. Wage Cuts Can Happen in the Near Future for England Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, Says Chris Woakes.

As per The Guardian, The players of England men’s and women’s cricket team have agreed for a pay cut as the COVID-19 pandemic has created havoc all across the world. The cricketers have announced that they will make a donation of 500,000 pounds to their employees and some selected charitable causes. The men’s team has taken a 20 per cent wage cut for the next three months but have a say where the money goes with the squad set to decide their charities next week.

The Professional Cricketer’s Association released a statement which read ‘The players will continue to discuss with the ECB [England and Wales Cricket Board] the challenging situation faced by the game and society as a whole and will consider how best to support the ECB and both the cricketing and wider community going forward.’

It is also understood that England’s centrally contracted women cricketers have also decided to reduce their salaries for the next three months but the amount is yet unspecified. Women’s team captain Heather Knight, who recently volunteered to be NHS worker said ‘All the players felt like it was the right response in the current climate to take a pay cut in line with what our support staff are taking.’