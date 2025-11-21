Australia National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: England is all set to commence their Ashes 2025-26 campaign against Australia in a five-Test series starting from November 21, Friday. The last Ashes series took place at England in 2023 which ended in a 2-2 draw. Despite taking a 2-0 lead in the series, Australia couldn't hold on to it and England came back in the series. England have not won an Ashes series away from home since 2010-11. Their last outing back in 2021-22 was a forgettable outing. This is the first time after his appointment as England head coach, Brendon McCullum will lead the Test side in Australia. It is going to be a mouthwatering clash for the fans as Australia are a strong side at home and this time England are more prepared than ever. Ashes 2025–26: Steve Smith’s Brutal Dig at Monty Panesar Ahead of 1st Test, Says ‘Anyone Who Believes America’s a City Doesn’t Bother Me’ (Watch Video).

The first match of the five-Test series will be played at Perth. Pat Cummins will not lead Australia in the first Test as he is still recovering from a lower back injury. Steve Smith has been appointed captain in his absence. Josh Hazlewood has also been ruled out of the first Test match and Brendan Doggett is all set to debut in place of him. Jake Weatherald has been named in the playing XI as an opener. England meanwhile, will enter the series confident under the captaincy of Ben Stokes. They have went through some good preparation and for them the priority will be the fitness of their key bowlers.

AUS vs ENG Ashes 2025-26 1st Test Match Details

Match Australia vs England Ashes 2025-26 1st Test Date November 21, Friday Time 7:50 AM Indian Standard Time Venue Perth Stadium, Perth Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Live Streaming or Telecast in India

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Australia vs England Ashes 2025-26 1st Test?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Ashes 2025-26 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Australia vs England Ashes 2025-26 first Test match on the Star Sports Network channels. For AUS vs ENG 202526 online viewing options, read below. Ashes 2025–26: Brendan Doggett’s Debut Marks First Time Two Indigenous Players Feature in Australian Test Playing XI Against England.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Australia vs England Ashes 2025-26 1st Test?

JioHotstar, which is Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming of the Australia National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team five-match Ashes Test series 2025-26. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the Australia vs England live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. It will be a quality game of cricket between two strong sides.

