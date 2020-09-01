Stakes will be very high when England meet Pakistan in the third and final T20I of the series. The encounter will take place at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday (September 1). With the series opener being washed out due to rain and England winning the second game, the Three Lions have taken an unassailable 1-0 lead in the three-match series, and they’ll aim to register yet another series win. On the other hand, Babar Azam and Co must make a fightback to end what had been a miserable tour on a winning note. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for ENG vs PAK match. Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I 2020: Eoin Morgan vs Shadab Khan and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out in Manchester.

England skipper Eoin Morgan was the standout performer in the previous outing. The southpaw scored a quick-fire fifty (66) and helped his side chase down a mammoth score of 196 runs. On the other hand, veteran Mohammad Hafeez unleashed mayhem in Manchester and scored 69 runs off just 35 deliveries. Dawid Malan and Babar Azam were the other batsmen to cross the 50-run mark in the second T20I. Without further ado, let’s look at the best dream11 team for the upcoming game. PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I 2020 Stat Highlights.

ENG vs PAK – Dream11 Team Prediction - Wicket-keepers: Jonny Bairstow (ENG) will be picked in this fantasy team owing to fiery cameo in the previous. Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) will be the other wicket-keeper in the team.

ENG vs PAK – Dream11 Team Prediction – Batsmen: Tom Banton (ENG) and Eoin Morgan (ENG) should be the two England batsmen in your Dream11 team while Babar Azam (PAK) and Mohammad Hafeez (PAK) will be the picks from the visiting team.

ENG vs PAK – Dream11 Team Prediction - All-Rounders: Shadab Khan (PAK) should be the lone all-rounder in your fantasy side.

ENG vs PAK – Dream11 Team Prediction – Bowlers: Adil Rashid (ENG), Chris Jordan (ENG), Shaheen Afridi (PAK) and Haris Rauf (PAK) will form the four-man bowling attack for this team.

ENG vs PAK – Dream11 Team Prediction – Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Tom Banton (ENG), Eoin Morgan (ENG), Babar Azam (PAK), Mohammad Hafeez (PAK), Shadab Khan (PAK), Adil Rashid (ENG), Chris Jordan (ENG), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Haris Rauf (PAK)

Babar Azam (PAK) should be the captain of your fantasy team while Eoin Morgan (ENG) can be chosen as vice-captain.

